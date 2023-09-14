Spotlight on a great Union County, NJ small business

As we make our way around the state on our tour to spread the word about the common sense policies we need to implement to turn around NJ.

This week is no different with several stops a day.

On Wednesday, we stopped at a cool little shop in Westfield.

The Flower Shop on South Avenue is a family business that has catered to some high-profile politicians in Union County.

Meeting owner Barbara and her sister Kristen renewed my confidence that this fight to "Dig In" and save our state is the right path.

The crowd was in agreement that we need a state government that works to empower small business instead of serving as the albatross that keeps small business down.

If you are looking for a great place to find that perfect gift or flower arrangement for that special occasion, call Barbara at The Flower Shop in Westfield and get a great deal from an outstanding family business

Check them out on Facebook or call, (908) 233-5413

