ROCHELLE PARK — A woman who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and Dairy Queen spit and cursed at officers as they tried to arrest her, according to police.

Maha Khurs, 29, a Staten Island woman with a residence in Rochelle Park, robbed the 7-Eleven on Rochelle Avenue at knife point around 10:30 p.m. of about $200 worth of cigarillos, Marlboro cigarettes and rolling papers, police said.

She then unsuccessfully tried to rob the Dairy Queen across the street and left, police said.

When police dogs tracked Khurs less than a mile away to Legion Place, police said she spit at officers trying to take her into custody.

She was evaluated at the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus before being taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Khurs was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, weapons possession, aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer and possession of more than 6 ounces of marijuana.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

