Spend a summer day or night on a Jersey Shore tiki bar cruise

Spend a summer day or night on a Jersey Shore tiki bar cruise

Ivan Pantic

If you spent the past couple of years doing anything like I did, you are probably sick and tired of spending time at the kitchen table. I am so over sitting at tables that even going out to dinner can be a challenge sometimes.

As a summer full of fun times with family and friends approaches, I have actively been looking for new ways to spend quality summer sun time.

I recently stumbled upon KickBack Tiki Cruises, located in Wildwood, New Jersey, and it seems like the perfect afternoon summer activity.

Kickback Tiki Cruises is essentially a private bar opening this summer where you can book a BYO cruise starting from a dock at at 626 W. 26th Ave.

The experience was started by Tim Merighi and Matt Sawyer, two friends who have been in search of creating a unique on-the-water experience along the Jersey Shore.

The Tiki Cruise is available for booking at all hours of the day, sunrise to sunset, and is the perfect group activity for friends and family. The cruise will be equipped with a private bathroom, USB chargers, a captain and plenty of seating. You can also order whatever food you want to bring on board before your day of fun.

This private cruise is one of the first of its kind on the Jersey Shore and is expected to be pretty booked throughout the summer.

If this is something you think you may want to do one weekend, definitely book it before it’s too late. From private excursions to more planned out experiences, there is truly an experience for everyone with Kickback Tiki Cruises.

Learn more on their website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top