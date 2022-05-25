Spend a summer day or night on a Jersey Shore tiki bar cruise

If you spent the past couple of years doing anything like I did, you are probably sick and tired of spending time at the kitchen table. I am so over sitting at tables that even going out to dinner can be a challenge sometimes.

As a summer full of fun times with family and friends approaches, I have actively been looking for new ways to spend quality summer sun time.

I recently stumbled upon KickBack Tiki Cruises, located in Wildwood, New Jersey, and it seems like the perfect afternoon summer activity.

Kickback Tiki Cruises is essentially a private bar opening this summer where you can book a BYO cruise starting from a dock at at 626 W. 26th Ave.

The experience was started by Tim Merighi and Matt Sawyer, two friends who have been in search of creating a unique on-the-water experience along the Jersey Shore.

The Tiki Cruise is available for booking at all hours of the day, sunrise to sunset, and is the perfect group activity for friends and family. The cruise will be equipped with a private bathroom, USB chargers, a captain and plenty of seating. You can also order whatever food you want to bring on board before your day of fun.

This private cruise is one of the first of its kind on the Jersey Shore and is expected to be pretty booked throughout the summer.

If this is something you think you may want to do one weekend, definitely book it before it’s too late. From private excursions to more planned out experiences, there is truly an experience for everyone with Kickback Tiki Cruises.

Learn more on their website.

