Sparta, NJ cop with a unique second career

Sparta Police Officer Brian Porter is our #BlueFriday honoree this week. Brain has had the unique experience of delivering not one, but two babies in just over a month! Certainly not what you expect when you sign up as a law enforcement officer!

In the true tradition of our hero NJ cops, Officer Porter answered the call and went into action. The baby’s dad, Brian Porter was quick to thank the officer and his colleagues who acted quickly, saying in an interview with the tapinto.net that, "[Officer Porter] said believe it or not I’ve done this before."

That’s right, the call to the Bayer home was the second time in six weeks that Officer Porter was called to bring a new life into the world. Another shining example of a cop stepping up to help families in ways that we’re pretty sure this cop never expected!

