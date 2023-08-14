Spadea’s vacation restaurant tour 2023

Every year, Jodi and I take a trip to see parts of our great country. This year, on our two weeks of downtime, we hit the road for South Dakota.

Of course, we made the obligatory stop in Bloomington Indiana to hit "Little Zagreb's Steak house."

It did not disappoint!

We started with the meatball appetizer and I had a pork chop. Jodi's steak was delicious, and yes, I clean the chop down to the bone.

It took us just under 11 hours to get to Bloomington from Princeton.

Then Sioux Falls South Dakota was another 11-hour trip. Sioux Falls is an undiscovered treasure. On our trips, out, we are usually the only people on the road, and in town from New Jersey. Although this year we did spot a Jersey plate as we crossed the border from Iowa into South Dakota.

Sioux Falls is a growing town with several new apartment buildings going up on the river that cuts through the city. We stayed at a new hotel that was a converted bank, and yes, the entrance to the bar is through the old vault door. As we do when we travel, we ask a lot of questions from locals about the non-tourist hot spot.

Although, Sioux Falls is not exactly a tourist trap, so pretty much every place is a non-tourist place to hit. After several meals and a visit to see our friend Chad Jacobs, who runs our sister stations for Townsquare Media.

We had a great dinner with Chad and his wife Leah along with our friends Jenny and Neil Downey. What's funny is we know them both separately, but of course true small-town America, they have known each other for years.

We had a fantastic steak at Chef Lance's on Phillips where our friends knew the chef and most of the guests in the restaurant.

The next day before hitting the road home, we stopped at an outstanding place which was another quick walk from our hotel. Crawford's did not disappoint, house specialty cocktails, roasted corn side dish and a perfect steak.

As we add small towns and great restaurants, I'll keep writing & posting and if you hit a spot that I've recommended please send us a selfie through the free NJ 101.5 APP!

