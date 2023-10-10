Spadea’s team on the ground across NJ

We've been talking about the upcoming election for a few weeks now.

One of the most important messages I've been sharing is that local matters.

Many political leaders over the past several decades, especially on the Republican side, ignored hundreds of opportunities at the local level to elect strong candidates. The New Jersey GOP has largely ignored candidates for council, mayor and school board for two decades.

waving flag, us republican party elephant emblem, background, 3d illustration Photo via zkolra loading...

I've had conversations with some GOP county chairs who have refused to get involved in non-partisan elections.

Of course, the other side doesn't see it that way and it's one of the reasons the GOP has lost so much ground over the years.

The good news is that things are on the rebound as our common sense organizations are leading the way to a new, stronger, more principled and more effective Republican Party.

Real solutions, not extreme positions

With the largest audience in the state, I've got a very effective platform to help educate people on issues and discuss real solutions to the problems impacting New Jersey.

Although real solutions to help first responders, teachers, small businesses, parents, and kids are not partisan, there are only two vehicles in the race for power.

The Democratic Party has shown its willingness to embrace extreme positions, and as a result, many people have expressed frustration and are looking for a new political home.

The Republicans have been weak over the years, but the opportunity to use that vehicle to change the state is growing daily.

Finding common ground with people

We are outpacing other groups with low-dollar donors and spending time walking neighborhoods with local candidates to meet voters one-on-one.

Face-to-face retail politics is critical to connect and find common ground with people.

My message is simple.

Help is on the way and New Jersey can be changed for the better...buy YOU have to vote.

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at Essex County College’s West Essex Campus, West Caldwell. (Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at Essex County College’s West Essex Campus, West Caldwell. ( Photo via Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) loading...

Common sense, hope and victory

In 2021, with a weak and complicit nominee for governor, the GOP failed to inspire and enabled Phil Murphy to win a second term.

In Virginia in 2021, by contrast, the GOP message was strong, small business, parental rights and standing up for first responders and 6 in 10 voters turned out to elect Glen Youngkin.

In New Jersey, 6 in 10 stayed home. For our part, we will continue working seven days, spreading the message of common sense, hope and victory.

Our focus is on LOCAL candidates as many are running for the first time and have a very real connection to the community, their loyalty is to the residents and not the backroom bosses.

Click here to see my upcoming events.

See you on the trail...

Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022 In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022. Gallery Credit: Sergio Bichao/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom