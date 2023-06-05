Tuesday is Primary Day in the Garden State. I'm putting my shoe leather where my mouth is and walking the streets promoting some great candidates door-to-door. It's a throwback technique that I think should be a part of every campaign.

Our day started in Gloucester County with one of Jersey's top GOP leaders, Jacci Vigilante. Jodi and I enjoyed speaking with the volunteers and hitting the streets to bring the message of common sense to the neighborhoods.

Then we rallied with our friend, Senator Ed Durr, and continued the trek through South Jersey.

Walking with Senator Durr is like walking with a rock star. The people in the district love him and for good reason. Ed is an outstanding representative of the "everyman" as he practices what he preaches. Senator Durr is a family man, a working-class guy who loves New Jersey and is willing to fight for his community.

The next stop for us was District 24 in North Jersey. We met up with a few outstanding Jersey leaders, including the team in Hopatcong running to make local government accountable and efficient, and hit the streets in Mount Olive with our friends and outstanding candidates for the Assembly, Jason Sarnoski and Josh Aikens.

In addition to walking throughout the weekend, I was able to drop the puck at an important charity event for the Troopers United fund, a classic hockey match-up with the New Jersey State Troopers and New Jersey Firefighters. Yes, I walked out onto the ice and no I did not slip!

We wrapped up the events by speaking to the crowd on Main Street in Flemington attending the 20th Annual Flemington Car Show. I appreciate our friend Julie Parker for inviting us in! We met up with Andrew Saad who is the real Republican running in the race for Readington Council.

In addition to the candidates I've written about ahead of the primary, don't forget about some great leaders who deserve a vote on Tuesday and again in November.

Assemblyman Erik Peterson is a true champion of parents, small businesses, and law enforcement. He joined me on the show to ask for reinforcements in Trenton.

Then there's Frank Sadeghi who is an outstanding business leader running for commissioner in Ocean County.

He's a man who has an unbelievable story about his journey to the United States. A story that we'll tell in full on my podcast in the next few weeks.

I'm also proud to support Mayor Carmen Amato who is running for the State Senate and Sean Mabey who is running for re-election to the Kinnelon Council in Morris County. Both joined me on the show ahead of the election.

Camen:

Sean:

Do not forget that if you are an unaffiliated voter, YOU can vote in the Tuesday Primary Election as a REPUBLICAN. All you have to do is show up at your polling place and ask for a Republican ballot.

Unaffiliated NJ Voters - Common Sense Unaffiliated NJ Voters - Common Sense loading...

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom