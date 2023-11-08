Local wins for common sense on election night across New Jersey (Opinion)

South River, Berkeley, Bridgewater, Colts Neck, and Roxbury all had big wins for local common sense candidates.

In all, as the dust settles on this mid-term election, our candidates had a good night. Can't say as much for the New Jersey GOP's effort to wrestle control of the majority from the Democrats in the Legislature.

They not only fell short, it was embarrassing.

The Monmouth County Republican leadership managed to lose THREE Assembly seats and after back-room Republicans turned on state Sen. Ed Durr. Clearly, the state party and some counties need a leadership change or they will continue to lose.

For us, with the fastest growing and best low-dollar funded grassroots organization in New Jersey, we're just getting started. Our plan is to capitalize on some of the strong local performances showing that local matters.

Congratulations to the parental rights team in Roxbury (Morris County) who swept the Board of Election seats!

and the great team in Colts Neck (Monmouth County)!

It was great to see Matt Moench get reelected as mayor in Bridgewater along with his strong team on the council including Tim Ring and Michael Kirsch.

Also, great to see our team in Hopatcong win big grabbing the mayor's office and council seats. And congratulations to Berkely's new mayor John Bacchione and South River Mayor-elect Peter Guind.

We had dozens of local wins across New Jersey last night and I'll have a full report posted soon. Check HERE for the list of candidates we worked with this election cycle.

Stay tuned for more to come. See you on the trail.

