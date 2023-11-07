Eric Scott vs Bill Spadea: Betting on NJ Election Day results
Election Day is arguably my favorite day of the year. I know I say that about Thanksgiving, Christmas, Fourth of July, Arbor Day, well maybe not Arbor Day. But you get the idea.
As our news anchor Eric Scott and I have done for many years, we turn it into a betting competition. This year, a bottle of bourbon is on the line.
As you head to the polls on Election Day and eagerly wait to see who will be your next mayor, commissioner, and legislator, Eric and I are counting up districts and hoping to win the bourbon.
Here's the list of what we're betting on:
Election Day Turnout (includes all mail and early voting) 28%
Eric Scott: UNDER
Bill Spadea: OVER
LD 3. Senator Durr Re-Election
Eric Scott: ALL D WIN
Bill Spadea: Durr Re-elected, R WIN
LD 4. Democrat Open Seat
Eric Scott: D HOLD
Bill Spadea: R UPSET
Side Action
Eric Scott: Moorestown Voters will Approve ballot question on amusement games
Bill Spadea: Dan Roderick elected mayor of Toms River
All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.