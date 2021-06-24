Spadea’s next movie production is coming soon

As I mentioned on Facebook Live Thursday morning, I've got a project coming soon. I'm a big believer that you have to take the bumps along the journey and do your best to turn the negative into a positive.

As you know, my show on Fox TV, "Chasing News with Bill Spadea," which had a successful run in the New York City TV market for seven years, got canceled during the lockdowns in 2020.

All of a sudden I found myself with some extra time. I immediately picked up on a project that I started the year before. We launched a production company and had some initial success, selling a script for a movie lifetime renamed "Psycho Yoga Instructor," which aired in June 2020.

Our next project, which we produced from script to final edits and everything in between, is called "Psycho Storm Chaser." As soon as I know when it's gonna air, you'll be the first to know!

Getting into this business gives me the opportunity to push back on some of the PC nonsense coming out of Hollywood. We have a movie that really speaks to average people, people who want to be entertained and not lectured to about politics.

It's a thriller with twists and turns to keep you engaged throughout the film, with the IMDB description saying: "An at home care nurse must survive a category 3 hurricane as well as a storm chasing serial killer that uses storms to cover up his heinous crime."

I'll keep you posted on progress and the project coming out soon after this one ... stay tuned!

