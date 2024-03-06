Spadea’s movie premieres on Lifetime TV this weekend

"Handyman from Hell" is our latest production for our film company Exit 19 Productions and our new partnership, Thirteenth Floor Productions. Proud to announce that the film premieres on Lifetime TV this coming Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

My friend and business partner Jay Black joined me on air to discuss the movie, production and how much goes into getting a film off the ground.

This new film is following our last two successful Lifetime TV movies, "Psycho Storm Chaser" and "Her Fiancé's Double Life".

Our next film is completed and it's our first go at the Horror genre. "Tenants" is being shopped right now. We brought back two stars from the Storm Chaser movie, Mary O'Neil and Rib Hillis.

Jay is not only an outstanding writer, he's funny as hell. Check out his next performance at the Algonquin Theater in Manasquan, Monmouth County.

Do me a favor, don't follow him on Twitter, it may aggravate you to see how Left of Center he is.

On second thought, DO follow him on Twitter, we're living proof that you can be on opposing sides of the political aisle and still be friends and business partners.

