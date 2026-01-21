From fridge to frying pan: Spadea’s fried meatloaf and cheese

Earlier this week I shared a great recipe that I modified slightly for a delicious meatloaf.

Of course, the big question is what to do with the leftovers?

Sure, it's easy to pop the leftover meat into the microwave, but where's the fun in that? For me, simple:

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

How to turn leftover meatloaf into a cheesesteak-style sandwich

First, grab your copper pan, yes the one I told you about that is a steel mix, and is best used on low to medium heat, nothing sticks.

Slice the meatloaf into slabs about ¾ of an inch thick. Melt a generous amount of butter in the pan.

With the first bubbles (remember low to medium heat) in go the slices.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

Pan-frying meatloaf for crispy edges and rich flavor

Cover the pan and let the meat fry in the butter on one side for about 2 minutes. Then flip the meat, hopefully exposing a lightly crisped brown side.

After flipping the slices, break out the cheese.

I sue orange copper sharp American which we buy at the PA Dutch "Amish" market in Kingston. Cheddar and gruyere also work, Swiss makes a nice compliment too.

Cover to let the cheese melt and the other side brown.

Photo by Bill Spadea Photo by Bill Spadea loading...

Building a sandwich that rivals a Philly cheesesteak

Next, slice your Calandra's long dinner rolls or 8-inch sub rolls and place the fried cheesy slices on one side. I use organic ketchup, but homemade avocado mayo also works.

Salt and pepper to taste, maybe though on a few hot peppers, and you've got a rival to any Philly cheesesteak in the region.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

