Daily we discuss all of the issues impacting New Jersey residents, families, and businesses. And every day I point out that there are so many problems in the Garden State virtually ignored by the Trenton politicians.

From legislators trying to limit shipping box sizes to appointing advocates for injured animals to virtue signaling over Ukraine, it seems New Jersey pols will do anything and everything to avoid solving New Jersey problems.

I have reported for months about the NJBIA survey results showing that 28% of New Jersey small businesses expect to close this year with another 31% uncertain about how long they can keep the doors open. Liberty in New Jersey and across America has been under assault for the past two years.

The convoy aims to kick off the fight against unconstitutional mandates and freedom-crushing regulations. From the Convoy website:

This convoy aims to restore our civil liberties and freedoms. Our goal is to protect the freedom of choice for future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so, we believe our government has forgotten its place and has no regard for our Founding Fathers’ instructions, The Constitution of the United States of America. We believe that the power of politicians on all sides has been abused. We demand our voices be heard once again. We, The People, of all political affiliations & walks of life, demand the restoration of our democracy and an end to all unconstitutional mandates.

I appreciate being invited to speak at the start of the public events on Saturday and Sunday.

Join me on Saturday in New Egypt at 6:30 p.m. at the Speedway and in Woodstown, NJ at the Salem County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

See you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.