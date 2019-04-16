Spadea LIVE on Facebook

If you recall last week, Reddit users went a little crazy with the hatw for me, the morning show and the station.

My first reaction was thinking that I would do an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit in order to follow through with embracing the hate and address the detractors head on, but then I re-read the threads. Crazy stuff. Explicit, sexual, nasty. Nothing that deserved a real conversation.

So instead we're going into our Facebook LIVE today and letting you drive the conversation ( Facebook.com/NJ1015 )

What's on your mind? What do you want to know? What questions can I answer? This week it's all about you.

You can tweet your questions to me @BillSpadea using the hashtag #AskBill and in case I run out of time on Facebook, I'll try to answer this week on the air!

Join me every Tuesday at 10am over at Facebook.com/NJ1015

