Spadea joins former colleagues for successful charity event

As you know if you listen regularly, I spent a career in real estate before making a dramatic change in careers and launching a show on Fox TV and taking on the morning slot at NJ101.5.

Over the past 10 years, I've stayed in touch with my former colleagues at Weichert, specifically returning every year to help with the breast cancer research charity event they hold every year at Fiddler's Elbow. It was an honor to be invited back this year as the team topped $2.1 million raised over the 24 years running the event.

I've been anchoring the end-of-night festivities as the MC for the prize giveaways for the past 15 years. This year, they pulled in more than $100,000.

(Photo: Scott Janelli Photography) (Photo: Scott Janelli Photography) loading...

Laura Metro, who I quote often as she was the first one to say on Friday evenings as we prepared to wrap up the work week and head home, "two working days till Monday", joined me on the morning show.

It was an impressive event and great to see Laura and Sales Company President Joe McDonald continue the success. Appreciate the staff at Fiddlers Elbow, especially Ray the bartender, Henry on the restaurant staff, and Chef Anthony for sending me home with one of the best pizzas I've had in a while.

If you'd like to help with any type of donation, click HERE.

