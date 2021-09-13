Spadea draws a line in the sand on vaccine and COVID testing (Opinion)

For the past year and a half I've been reading, listening, absorbing and relating facts to educate people and empower you to fight back against tyranny.

First, they told you to stay at home to stop the spread. Then they told you we had to lock down to flatten the curve. Then they told you to mask up to help others. Then they told you that life could be normal if you just get the vax.

All through this time the government and their corporate media shills covered for deadly decisions that led to tens of thousands of excess deaths among the most vulnerable in lockdown states.

They lied about the virus "living" on surfaces and posing a threat for days on end. They lied about the efficacy of masks, even suppressed valuable information that proved beyond any reasonable doubt showing they are actually a health hazard. We know beyond any doubt that kids are at virtually ZERO risk from COVID, yet they are working on forcing vaccines and masks on children as young as 5.

The government is out of control in Washington. The fact that the governments in Europe are waking up and reestablishing freedom for people should serve as a serious wake up call for the United States.

Traveling throughout the country over the summer I can tell you that the problem is really centered on New Jersey and New York. Most people in states outside of our region are unmasked and back to living their lives. Most venues outside of our area are not segregating people based on vaccine status. Many governors around the nation are standing up to the dementia patient who currently occupies the White House.

Despite all of this, the president thinks that it is possible to force people into submission. We've seen bad actors throughout history do the same thing, whether your historical references are Venezuela, China, Russia or Germany. It's not the label that matters, it's the oppression of liberty and the suppression of free thought.

In all cases, a one-party state controlled the media and led propaganda campaigns to keep people in the dark and fearful. Sound familiar?

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. penned in a letter while behind held in the Birmingham Jail:

One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. ― Martin Luther King Jr., Letter from the Birmingham Jail via goodreads.com

For those of you who have the strength, courage and are blessed with the opportunity to fight this tyranny, stand with me. I have drawn the line in the sand with the corporate leaders who own our radio station. I will not comply with the vaccine mandate and I will not submit to COVID testing.

They now have three choices. Ignore the immoral mandate, allow an exception for working at home, which I will do because it's important to continue speaking truth, or three — fire me. My wife and I are prepared for that possibility and will certainly take the fight to the next level if that's the case, but the bottom line is we should not be in this position at all.

Corporate elites and corrupt government officials have no moral or legal authority to force medical experimentation on people, but because so many have decided not to fight, they are getting away with it. Remember that in times of tyranny, no one is safe.

Remember this famous saying, which is applicable to anyone who thinks they can avoid an intrusion into your life.

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

— Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller via encyclopedia.ushmm.org

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

