Spadea defending Bruce Springsteen is a New Jersey first (Opinion)

It was bound to happen. Cancel culture would eventually impact those who have effectively promoted cancel culture. Cancel culture is a social virus that is fast spreading and all consuming, taking a toll on many unsuspecting "average Joe's" and famous people for stepping out of line on just about anything. Bruce Springsteen, who I have been critical of over the years for his disparaging remarks about cops and his radical Left-wing politics which bleed into a strain of being anti-American, is the latest target of the cancel vultures.

This time it's the corporate coward behind the Jeep ads who decided to pull the ad featuring Bruce after learning of his arrest for DWI. Innocent until proved guilty has no place in modern American society. Thanks in part to ego-driven, selfish elitists like Bruce, our nation is dealing with an unprecedented assault on our constitutional liberty and freedom of thought. That said, it's absurd that we have established a legal limit on blood alcohol content and despite being well below that limit, "the Boss" got arrested.

It's also absurd that just being accused of a crime gets you canceled. This would have been a perfect time for some discretion from the officer who arrested Bruce. That aside, it's the corporate reaction of pulling the ads which has me defending the Boss. Now Bruce isn't going to skip meals for sure, but what about the working class Americans who are being "canceled" for participating in a peaceful protest on Capitol Hill? What about the middle class families who are being canceled for a Facebook post that doesn't fit the group-think narrative? Who speaks for them?

Maybe this experience of having to deal with the nonsense that regular people deal with will inspire Springsteen to use his celebrity for the good of the average guy. Not holding my breath, but ya never know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

