Spadea: Chris Christie was absolutely right to pull NJ out of this

We spend a lot of time on the morning show discussing the things that need to be fixed, changed and eliminated in New Jersey government in order to move our state forward.

Given the fact that New Jersey leads the way in outmigration, taxes and providing one of the worst climates for small business in the nation, we have a lotta work to do.

There are plenty of reasons why voters are skeptical about politicians campaigning on change and reform, proclaiming that they have the solution.

There's also very little mystery why so many voters stayed home in 2021 with both the incumbent Democrat and the lackluster and unsubstantial GOP candidate failed to inspire even the guy with one foot out the door.

We know NJ deserves better. We need stronger, more courageous leadership unafraid to make tough decisions.

It wasn't that long ago that we had a governor who certainly wasn't afraid to make tough decisions and stick to them. Say what you will about former Gov. Chris Christie but there were things he was 100% right about, and we'd be better off today had Murphy not undone the progress.

In 2011, the governor smartly pulled New Jersey out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative understanding that it would do nothing to clean the air and would cost ratepayers plenty.

Turns out he was exactly right. According to the results and analysis done by the CATO institute, the RGGI failed for three main reasons:

There were no added emissions reductions or associated health benefits from the RGGI program.

Spending of RGGI revenue on energy efficiency, wind, solar power, and low-income fuel assistance had minimal impact.

RGGI allowance costs added to already high regional electric bills.

In a state where costs are out-of-control and the Democratic majority has an insatiable appetite for even more spending and taxes, we have to dig deep to find solutions.

Gov. Christie gave us a simple policy decision that called out the utter nonsense of a government initiative that served only to raise consumer costs while not making our environment any cleaner.

The Republican Party would be wise to seek some counsel from the former governor on handling the tough battle ahead against the odds.

