Legendary shore rocker Southside Johnny was born as John Lyon on December 4th, 1948 in Neptune, according to Today in New Jersey History.

AllMusic.com describes him as “A powerful vocalist whose style is steeped in vintage blues, R&B, and soul” and, as the leader of the Asbury Jukes, helped define the sound of the Jersey shore rock scene. During the formative years of the band future E Street Band members Steven Van Zandt, Gary Tallent, and Vini Lopez were all members and he has been cited as an influence by Bon Jovi.

The Asbury Jukes was the house band of the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. The band is responsible for classic albums like You Can’t Go Home Again (produced by Van Zandt) and Havin’ A Party and is still on tour even now. They will play their traditional New Year’s Eve show at the Count Basie Theater again this year.

