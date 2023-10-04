Southern fried chicken chain, Bojangles, has plans for New Jersey

Last year, we told you that a beloved fast-food chain from the South, Bojangles Chicken and Biscuits, had big plans for the Garden State, promising to open ten franchises across Middlesex, Essex, Union, Bergen, and Hudson counties.

Things have been pretty quiet since then, but, now, according to a report from the Courier News, there is an indication that at least one of the new franchises will be in Piscataway.

PWY Chicken Rest NJ has filed an application with the township’s Zoning Board seeking major site plan and bulk and use variance approvals to build a Bojangles at 1000 Stelton Road. A hearing on the application is scheduled for Oct. 12.

The chain was founded in North Carolina in the '70s and mainly focused on the Southeast until recently. Now they are expanding and its first 10 restaurants in New Jersey are part of that growth.

Jose Costa, chief growth officer of Bojangles said in a statement, "We have an exciting future ahead in New Jersey and look forward to expanding our footprint throughout the region.”

All ten New Jersey locations will be owned and operated by the same franchisee, Dipak Patel & Agam Vaidya, who operate a total of 56 various franchises, including Burger Kings, in the Northeast.

Bojangles is known for its hand-breaded, pressure-cooked chicken, which is seasoned with a blend of Cajun spices. The chicken is available in a variety of dishes, including fried chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wraps. Bojangles also offers a variety of sides, including biscuits, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw.

We’ll let you know when any other locations are announced.

