South Plainfield cancels Labor Day festivities over ‘security’

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — The traditional Labor Day parade, 5K race and fireworks celebration were canceled due to "security concerns," according to a brief message from the borough.

The announcement said police are investigating but did not elaborate on the nature of the concern.

TAP into South Plainfield reported a large police presence around the planned start of the 62nd annual parade at the PAL building.

The parade route, which was to run along Maple Avenue from the PAL building to South Plainfield Middle School, was blocked off and there was a police presence in Spring Lake Park, according to TAP.

Gov. Phil Murphy and wife Tammy were scheduled to march in the parade. They canceled their appearance on Monday morning.

South Plainfield Mayor Matthew P. Anesh and police chief James Parker did not immediately return messages.

