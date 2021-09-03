South Jersey woman who found viral fame loses her battle with cancer

Jen Reeves, the South Jersey school teacher who found internet fame because of her interaction with Luke Bryan at a concert, has succumbed to her cancer.

During a show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, Bryan spotted Reeves holding a sign that said “Fighting Cancer and Loving Luke”; he made his way into the crowd and gave her a hug and a kiss in a video that went viral. Reeves was scheduled to start a new round of chemotherapy the next day for an aggressive cancer she was battling.

According to the Daily Journal, Reeves’ battle ended Monday night. In a post on the GoFundMe page set up for her children, the organizer, Shannondoah Smalley, wrote: It is with a very heavy heart that I tell you we lost our beloved friend. Jen was truly an amazing friend and even better mother. She found the love of her life, Charlie, and absolutely adored him. Jen fought until the end. She was a true testament to what it means to be a Wonder Woman.

The 42 year old Maurice River teacher had hoped the notoriety that the encounter with Luke Bryan might somehow help her in her fight with cancer; it was an extremely rare type and treatment options were limited. She had to cut short the prescribed chemotherapy because her body wasn’t strong enough to endure it. Cancer sucks.

According to the GoFundMe page, she will be cremated with no viewing or funeral, but there is a “Celebration of Life” event scheduled with details to come.

