New Jersey woman hopes Luke Bryan hug helps her beat cancer

When Jen Reeves of Millville went to the Luke Bryan concert at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, she had no idea that she would become an internet sensation. But after Bryan spotted her holding a borrowed “Fighting Cancer and Loving Luke” sign, he came into the crowd and gave her a hug and the video went viral.

Now, she is hoping that her new found notoriety will help her fight against cancer. According to the Daily Journal, she hopes that the attention she’s gotten will lead to someone, somewhere will be familiar with her rare cancer (synchronous multifocal osteosarcoma) and will know of a medication or clinical trial that will help her. In a Facebook post she said, “All this crazy sharing of what happened with Luke Bryan, I’m going to ask you guys to share this just as much because that may be the only hope that I have.”

It all started Sunday; Reeves was set to start a six day inpatient course of chemotherapy, but wanted to go to the Luke Bryan concert first. Her boyfriend had gotten them tickets up front and coincidentally, there was another cancer patient there who gave Reeves an extra sign she had brought to the show. Bryan noticed Reeves and her sign and blew her a kiss. He then motioned her up closer to the stage while he went into the crowd. He then hugged her, gave her a kiss on the cheek and told her to keep fighting.

With dozens of people recording the incident, it was quickly shared on social media, attracting thousands of views. Now, the Cumberland County teacher hopes someone who sees the video can help her. Good luck, Jen!

