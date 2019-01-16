South Jersey teen reported missing again

MONROE (Gloucester) — A Gloucester County teen has been reported missing. Township police said 16-year-old Giavanna Schiazza was last seen 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Estates mobile home park where she lives

Gloucester County teen is missing (Monroe Township Police)

Schiazza was wearing a black Gerry coat with a fur hood, black "PINK" yoga pants and white Nike sneakers. Police said the teen has been reported missing before. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no known leads on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information or a possible sighting of Giavanna is urged to call police at 856-728-0800.

