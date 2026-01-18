It was a rough week for South Jersey sports fans

What was looking like such promise just eight days ago came to a screeching halt this week for South Jersey sports fans.

It started with the Eagles, who were beaten last Sunday, 23-19, by the 49ers in their first-round playoff game.

The Super Bowl title-defense that looked like it had a great chance of happening ended faster than anyone could have anticipated.

It was the Eagles' first playoff loss at home in six years.

And if that wasn't enough, the Phillies, who had been linked to free agent shortstop Bo Bichette, saw him sign a three-year deal with their rival New York Mets.

It was a move that came out of nowhere; nobody saw it coming.

So in one week South Jersey sports fans saw their football team get eliminated from the playoffs, but they also saw their baseball team lose out on signing a big player. And they lost out to their division rival, making it even worse.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have lost six consecutive games, and the 76ers have hit a tough patch after a hot start to the season.

What was looking like such promise has ended rather abruptly for all Philadelphia sports teams.

So make sure you check on your loved ones who root for Philadelphia sports teams this week. Because if we know anything about Philadelphia sports fans, it's that they'll handle all this heartbreak rationally without completely overreacting!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

