South Jersey sport fans are in the middle of a phenomenal sports run. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, and the Phillies are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

The Phillies are officially the number two seed in MLB’s National League.

They await the winner of this weeks Dodgers vs Reds series.

Red October is officially back on Saturday, October 4th. Citizens Bank Park will once again be the loudest place in sports.

From 2022-2023, the Phillies won 19 playoff games. Last year, they only won 1 playoff game against the Mets.

Still, their 20 playoff wins over three years are nothing to sneeze at.

The catch? They have all those playoff wins without a World Series.

Whether 2025 proves to be the year they finally break through remains to be seen. They have as good a shot as they’ve ever had though. The greater Philadelphia area will be ready to have their back. I've already seen local bars and homes decked out in their Phillies gear. That hope of "this is our year" is an addictive feeling. One that I'm sure all of South Jersey is feeling.

So get those Phillies flags out and rally towels ready, South Jersey. It’s time to embark on one heck of a ride.

And don’t forget to smell the roses during all of this either. One day you’ll look back and wish for these days. The next couple of weeks will be stressful, but incredibly enjoyable too.

