🔴 A Millville man is charged with first-degree murder

🔴 He is accused of strangling a woman to death at their home

🔴 Prosecutors are investigating the killing as a domestic violence incident

MILLVILLE — A Cumberland County man is accused of strangling a woman to death at a residence they shared.

Steven Gonzalez, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. He is being held at Cumberland County jail.

The killing is being investigated as a domestic violence incident, officials said.

Millville police received information about the killing and responded to the Riverview Condominiums apartments on Riverside Drive on Monday, according to prosecutors. It's not clear how police were informed about the incident.

Steven Gonzalez (Cumberland County jail) Steven Gonzalez (Cumberland County jail) loading...

Inside one of the residences, police found the body of a 25-year-old woman. Authorities said they are not releasing the identity of the woman because she was the victim of domestic violence.

The female victim appeared to have been strangled to death. The results of an autopsy are pending, the prosecutor's office said.

Gonzalez, who lived at the apartment with the woman, was not there when police arrived. He was later found at a family member's home by the Vineland police and arrested.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact CCPO Det. Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

