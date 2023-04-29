South Jersey grandmom of 10 wins $1M Powerball jackpot

Here's a happy story about a local lady who scored a jackpot victory with the Powerball Lottery.

A South Jersey grandmother of ten won a $1 million Powerball jackpot earlier this month.

The 50-year-old Gloucester County resident bought the second-prize ticket for the April 15 drawing on her phone using the Jackpocket app, the company announced.

The woman's Quick Pick ticket matched the five numbers drawn on April 15 but didn't have the Powerball number: 1-33-34-56-59

Jackpocket says it is the only licensed third-party app in the U.S. to offer lottery tickets and games online. It is not affiliated with any state’s lottery, according to the company’s website.

The Jackpocket App is available in New Jersey, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

The winner is one of nine New Jersey-based players to win over a million dollars using Jackpocket. Since the app's launch in 2021, there have been over 255 thousand Jackpocket winners in New Jersey who have claimed a total of $59.5 million in lottery prizes, according to a Jackpocket press release.

Winners of lottery prizes in New Jersey have the right to remain anonymous, which is what this lucky lady has decided to do.

She says she woke up at 3 a.m. and saw an email alerting her of her win, but at the time, she didn't think it was real.

Then, after a double take, she realized she was a big winner. After that, she couldn't go back to sleep and was pacing around until around 7 a.m., when she called her friend to tell her the news. "I didn't believe it at first. But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy!"

The winner plans to spend the bulk of the money on all those grandkids, including the youngest who just turned two-year-old.

