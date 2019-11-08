South Jersey cops look for perv who visited porch naked in heels

With lots of people now investing in Ring doorbells and security cameras, we're going to probably see some pretty weird stuff.

Put this at the top of the list: Naked Guy in high heels on front porch.

Glassboro police say the naked guy was caught on surveillance in the early morning hours of Nov. 3. Police say he approached a home in the Chestnut Ridge development and committed a lewd act. Cops spared us the details.

Police say the homeowner did not recognize the man. He left the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you can help police with an identification you're urged to call 856-881-1501, extension 88167.

Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).