South Jersey captain charged after boat crash caused injuries

A boat ran aground in the Estell Manor Park area over the weekend and now fingers are pointing to the captain.

NJ.com reported the driver, Daniel J. Bollinger, of Egg Harbor City, ended up in a marsh area and hit trees.

The 37-year-old man allegedly left the boat before authorities came by, but was later charged with assault by auto and third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, New Jersey State Police said to the outlet.

Sunday evening’s incident led four passengers to be sent to the hospital, according to the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook post. NJ.com reported a minor was airlifted for help.

Photos from the fire company show the boat went quite the distance away from the water.

“They must have been absolutely flying to get that much land between their boat and the water,” one Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company follower commented on Facebook.

