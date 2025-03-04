NJ student, 17, accused of knife threat, causes high school lockdown

NJ student, 17, accused of knife threat, causes high school lockdown

South Brunswick High School, police (Google Maps)

🔻 NJ school deals with reported threat
🔻 Knife recovered, police say
🔻 No injuries during incident

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 17-year-old student was facing charges after allegedly making threats that caused a brief high school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., two students reported to a staff member that a third person had made threatening statements and had a knife.

South Brunswick High School was immediately placed on lockdown by school administrators and a South Brunswick School Resource Officer.

South Brunswick High School (Google Maps)
loading...

A dozen South Brunswick police officers responded and began a search of the school.

The resource officer helped lead interviews of individuals involved until they tracked down the student in a classroom.

A folding knife was recovered from the juvenile during a search and the 17-year-old was arrested and taken to South Brunswick Police Headquarters.

The school lockdown was lifted at 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Read More: NJ teens threatened to shoot teacher, bomb school, police say

South Brunswick (Google Maps)
loading...

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

There would be an "enhanced" police at the school in the coming days to reassure students, staff, parents and community members, South Brunswick School Superintendent Scott Feder said in a joint release with police.

Hayducka credited swift actions by school administration and police, saying “That situation was evolving rapidly and everyone took action to ensure it did not escalate."

NJ schools that made the most calls to police

These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey

These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Middlesex County, NJ Schools, South Brunswick
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM