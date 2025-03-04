NJ student, 17, accused of knife threat, causes high school lockdown

🔻 NJ school deals with reported threat

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 17-year-old student was facing charges after allegedly making threats that caused a brief high school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., two students reported to a staff member that a third person had made threatening statements and had a knife.

South Brunswick High School was immediately placed on lockdown by school administrators and a South Brunswick School Resource Officer.

A dozen South Brunswick police officers responded and began a search of the school.

The resource officer helped lead interviews of individuals involved until they tracked down the student in a classroom.

A folding knife was recovered from the juvenile during a search and the 17-year-old was arrested and taken to South Brunswick Police Headquarters.

The school lockdown was lifted at 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

There would be an "enhanced" police at the school in the coming days to reassure students, staff, parents and community members, South Brunswick School Superintendent Scott Feder said in a joint release with police.

Hayducka credited swift actions by school administration and police, saying “That situation was evolving rapidly and everyone took action to ensure it did not escalate."

