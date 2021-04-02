South Brunswick cop de-escalates armed confrontation at hotel (Opinion)

We often hear about the need for training when it comes to law enforcement. That seems to be the default reaction of the ignorant media and political hacks every time an officer does their job, but it doesn't fit the narrative of cops being the bad guys.

Today's #BlueFriday honory is South Brunswick Police Officer Raymond McCarthy. Officer McCarthy responded to a call at the Marriott Hotel on Route 130 last Sunday. The officer arrived to find a man armed with a knife trying to enter a second floor hotel room. The officer handled the situation with calm, cool professionalism. Without having to use force, he was able to de-escalate the tension and talk the man into dropping the weapon. This is the kind of activity that our police officers have to handle far more often than the media reports.

Thanks to the training, professionalism and demeanor of Officer Raymond McCarthy another incident is solved with no one injured or worse. Officer McCarthy represents the very best of the South Brunswick PD and New Jersey law enforcement.

From the South Brunswick Police Department Press Release:

Last Sunday Officer Raymond McCarthy was able to de-escalate and armed confrontation at an area hotel and arrest a person without injury to anyone. Police were called at 3pm to the Marriott Hotel on Route 130 about a dispute on the second floor. Officer McCarthy arrived on the second floor and observed a highly agitated man with a knife trying to make entry into a second floor hotel room. Officer McCarthy gave repeated commands to the man to step away from the door and drop the knife. The man refused to drop the knife and said he was armed to protect himself. Officer McCarthy maintained his distance and used an empathetic tone. He explained to the man he wanted to peacefully resolve the situation. After several minutes of Officer McCarthy’s calm tone and demeanor, the man dropped the knife. The man was taken into custody by Officer McCarthy and Officer Tom Spilatore without further incident. Officers determined the man with the knife and the guest in the hotel room had previously had a verbal dispute that escalated to the confrontation officers observed. Chief Hayducka said, “There is tremendous scrutiny of officers’ actions nationwide today. This case exemplifies the efforts taken daily by officers to resolve volatile situations. Officer McCarthy used time and verbal skills to get control of the situation. His efforts resolved a tense situation without injury to anyone.”

