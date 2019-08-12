Sorry, Styrofoam, you’re next: Hoboken bans it, all plastic bags

Stryofoam containers and all plastic bags will soon be banned from Hoboken retail establishments — closing a loophole in a law that was already meant to do away with disposable bags.

The city's ordinance to regulate the use of plastic bags went into effect on Jan. 22 and encouraged the use of reusable cloth bags, but also allowed the use of "reusable plastic bags," — thicker plastic bags than retailers had been using. The thicker bags could be used 125 times, according to the ordinance.

According to a new ordinance approved on Thursday, it had become apparent retailers were still using plastic bags as the "prevailing alternative at the point of purchase."

"If such reusable plastic bags are not actually being reused multiple times by customers, then allowing for the provision of such bags would detract from the principle purpose of the ordinance, i.e., to reduce the consumption of plastic bags," reads the new ordinance.

The ordinance says residents also asked for an expansion of the law to include a ban on the use of all "foam-food service articles" and packing peanuts because they contain expanded polystyrene, which is non-biodegradable and non-recyclable.

"By eliminating styrofoam/all plastic bags, we’re reducing pollution on streets & Hudson River, as well as non-biodegradable waste in landfills," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a message on his Twitter account.

He has not yet signed the ordinance, according to the city clerk's office, but it is slated to go into effect six months from approval.

In August, Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a measure that would have imposed a 5-cent fee on carry-out bags, a proposal that was opposed by environmental groups because fees have not done enough to discourage people from using plastic bags in other parts of the country. Environmentalists say the plastic bags and straws are hazards for animals and marine life.

Other towns ordinances against plastic bags contain a similar loophole including Jersey City, Glen Rock and Stafford, according to NorthJersey.com.

Here are locations in New Jersey that have adopted anti styrofoam, anti-bag or anti-plastic measures.

Atlantic County

The county law prohibits the use of single-use bags in county parks. This took effect in August 2018 and violators will be given warnings until August. After that, violators face fines of up to $500.

Asbury Park

A ban on businesses handing out single-use plastic bags and a fee on paper bags, goes into effect in Jan. 2020, after being adopted in June.

Avalon

Restaurants cannot use single-use bags or Styrofoam containers for leftovers or take-out, as of June 2019.

Bayonne

A ban on single-use plastic bags and plastic straws goes into effect in Jan. 2020, after the Bayonne City council approved an ordinance last month.

Beach Haven

Since June 2018, restaurants and shops have not been allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags. Bait shops are exempt. Fines of up to $500.

Belmar

Since May 2018, shops and restaurants have not been allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags. Violators face fines of up to a maximum of $10,000.

Bradley Beach

Since Jan., businesses are not allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags and must charge 5 cents for paper bags.

Brigantine

Since June 2018, businesses have been prohibited from providing plastic carry-out bags. Fines of up to $500.

Glen Rock

A ban on businesses handing out single-use plastic bags, and a 10-cent fee on paper bags, goes into effect in Jan. 2020.

Harvey Cedars

Plastic carry-out bags have been banned since June 2018. Bait shops are exempt.

Highland Park

The borough passed a "Bring Your Own Bag Ordinance" in February. Since May, shoppers are charged a 10-cent fee per plastic bag they use. Starting in November, stores no longer will offer plastic carry out bags, and there will be a 10-cent fee on paper bags.

Hoboken

Since Jan., stores cannot provide plastic carry-out bags and must charge a fee of 10 to 25 cents for paper bags, while providing reusable bags for a 10-cent fee. Stores cannot charge fees for people on welfare.

Hopewell Borough

A ban on businesses providing single-use plastic bags was slated to be enacted in "early fall" after its adoption in Nov. 2018, the borough administrator said.

Jersey City

Since June, stores are prohibited from providing plastic carry-out bags. Bags used for produce, frozen food and meats and pharmacy bags for prescriptions are exempt. The ordinance also bans non-recycled paper bags and biodegradable plastic bags that are not at least 2.25 millimeters thick.

Lambertville

A ban on plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam containers becomes mandatory in January 2020.

Little Silver

A ban on carry-out plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam containers was passed in March and is within a six-month phase-in period.

Long Beach

Since May 2018, stores have been prohibited from handing out carry-out plastic bags. Bait shops are exempt.

Longport

This town's pioneering 2015 ordinance requires customers to ask for bags and pay a 10-cent fee.

Maplewood

A ban on businesses handing out single-use plastic bags went into effect this month, while a 5-cent fee for paper bags will start in September.

Monmouth Beach

Since June 2018, plastic carry-out bags, straws and Styrofoam containers have been banned. Fines of up to $2,400.

Ocean Gate

A ban on plastic carry-out bags, straws and Styrofoam containers goes into effect in September, after the borough council passed an ordinance in March.

Parsippany-Troy Hills

A ban on plastic carry-out bags was signed by the Mayor today, after the township council passed an ordinance last night. When it goes into effect in six months, businesses also will be required to charge a 10-cent fee for paper bags.

Point Pleasant Beach

Since May 2018, stores have been prohibited from handing out carry-out plastic bags. Bait shops are exempt.

Ridgewood

A ban on businesses handing out single-use plastic bags goes into effect in Jan. 2020.

Somers Point

Since Jan., stores are required to charge a 5-cent fee for carry-out bags. Restaurants and street vendors are exempt.

Stafford

Plastic carry-out bags were banned in December 2018.

Stone Harbor

No plastic carry-out bags, straws or Styrofoam containers for leftovers or take-out. Paper bags and plastic utensils have to be made of recycled material. Utensils, lids and condiment packages have to be given upon request. Bags and containers for things like raw meat and flowers are exempt.

Teaneck

Stores must charge 5 cents for plastic carry-out bags. Fines of up to $250. This has been in place since July 2018.

Ventnor City

Since October 2018, stores have been required to charge 5 cents for paper and plastic carry-out bags. Customers on welfare are exempt.

