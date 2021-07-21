Sopranos Monopoly is here and it’s to die for

I never liked Monopoly until now.

The original Monopoly is flawed in that it goes on far too long with people taking pity on each other and lending them money or giving them a break on paying up their rent when you land on their property. The game is supposed to be cut-throat. Bankrupt the other guy. Last man standing.

Not even the special editions could draw me in. The Star Wars Monopoly. The Office Monopoly. The Futurama Monopoly. Nothing could make me come back to the longest game on earth.

Until now.

Hang on to your pinky ring, here comes Sopranos Monopoly!

It's exactly what you'd think. Instead of properties like Baltic Ave. or Ventnor or Park Place you have stuff like Tony's Caldwell home and the Vesuvio Restaurant. Instead of the utilities you have stuff like Comley Trucking and Barone Sanitation.

They still have a Go To Jail. But when do you have to pay the bank? When you land on things like "The Boss's Cut." Love it!

I know I know, you need to hear what the game pieces are. No more little dog or race car. Playing tokens are a garbage truck (Barone's, of course), Tony's boat, Bobby Bacala's toy train engine (poor Bobby in that train shop never saw it coming), the Satriale's pig and even Dr. Melfi's chair.

Also, you don't have houses and hotels. No, no, no my friend. You have stashes and contraband.

Oh! You'll love this. You know those Chance cards and Community Chest cards? They're replaced by "AYYYY!" cards and "OHHHH!" cards.

By the way, do you remember the famous Monopoly scene in The Sopranos where Tony and Carmella are playing the game with his sister and brother-in-law? It's the scene that ends where Tony and Bobby get into a huge brawl because Tony said something sexually derogatory about Janice. Check out this clip where James Gandolfini narrates his memory of that scene.

This game better be under every red-blooded New Jerseyan's Christmas tree this year or we're gonna have a problem, know what I'm sayin'? Fuggetaboutit.

The timing for this merchandise is perfect with 'The Many Saints of Newark' coming out October 1. The special edition Sopranos Monopoly costs $39.99 and is recommended for players 17 and up. It's available here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey