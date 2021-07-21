‘The Sopranos’ Monopoly honors NJ attitude, show’s iconic moments

You might never be Tony Soprano, but you could feel like the boss of your family or friend group by winning MONOPOLY: The Sopranos, an even more Jersey twist on the legendary board game originally based on Atlantic City.

NJ.com reported that a new, special edition of the game is now available from The Op Games, which also operates under the moniker "usaopoly" and has produced other, pop culture-influenced versions of the property trading contest as well as games such as Telestrations and Tapple.

Properties include Tony Soprano's House, Satriale's Pork Store, and Vesuvio Ristorante, with game pieces like Dr. Melfi's Chair and Bobby Bacala's Toy Train.

Certain spaces and cards are punctuated by Jersey-style interjections such as "AYY!" and "OHH!"

MONOPOLY: The Sopranos retails for $39.99 online, intended for a group of two to six players ages 17 and up, and typical of most Monopoly games, may take more than an hour to complete.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

