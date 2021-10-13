Sopranos’ Big Pussy actor as Gabaghoul in Halloween TV ad

Gabagool (noun)

Capicola ham said in a Neapolitan accent.

Gabaghoul (noun)

A hysterical character used in a Halloween-themed TV ad for Dietz & Watson meats.

Who plays this character? The Gabaghoul is played by Vincent Pastore, the same actor who played Big Pussy on Jersey-centric “The Sopranos.”

Here’s a sample:

What qualifies Big Pussy to hawk a food product? And where the heck did the character Sal Bonpensiero get that nickname?

1) Pastore actually markets his own line of marinara sauce, so fuggedaboutit.

2) He was once a cat burglar, you know, as in pussycat, and the “big” was to tell the difference between him and another mobster by the name of Little Pussy Malenga.

Oh, and believe it or not, the nuts in this ad are a real product.

And you thought it was just a Dr. Dre song!

My favorite Gabaghoul ad for Dietz & Watson might be this one because of what he calls the bat flying around him.

After these ads I kind of want to see Vincent Pastore reprise this role of the Gabaghoul in the tradition of the old local tv Saturday Night horror movie hosts. I would watch.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

