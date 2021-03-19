A Montclair High School graduate whose father is a longtime soap opera star is the 15th New Jersey resident to be arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Elias Irizarry, a military college student attending The Citadel in South Carolina, and friends Elliot Bishai and Grayson Sherrill climbed through a broken window, walked down corridors and took pictures next to a statue of Dwight Eisenhower in the rotunda as Congress took a vote to approve the Electoral College results, according to the federal complaint.

The suspects are not charged with committing violence.

(L-R) Grayson Sherrill, Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry in the Capitol on Jan. 6 (FBI)

The FBI was tipped by someone who recognized Bishai’s backpack, bandana and red hat in video and photo published by The New Yorker.

Irizarry is a freshman at the Citadel and a Civil Air Patrol Unit member, according to the complaint.

The three are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The suspect's father, TV actor Vincent Irizarry. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

His mother told The Post and Courier newspaper that her son was “swept up” in the protest and cried when he got home from Washington because he did not expect the protest to be so violent. She told the newspaper that her son is unfairly being lumped together with violent protesters and thanked Capitol Police for their service.

NorthJersey.com reported Irizarry was chairman of the Essex County Teenage Republicans club while attending Montclair High School.

Vincent Irizarry has played roles on "Days of our Lives," "All My Children," "Young and the Restless" and "The Guiding Light." He most recently appeared on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot (in alphabetical order)