Somethings fishy: $355,000 worth of Costco seafood stolen in NJ

Customers look at cooked Dungeness crab for sale at Costco 11/20/24 (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

🐟 Truck with $355K in seafood stolen

🐟 Thieves broke other shipping containers

🐟 Another business on the same small street got finessed

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — Police are looking to catch thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of seafood in a tractor-trailer.

The victim, who had been renting a parking spot on Smalley Ave., called police around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 to report the theft, police said.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Officers were told that a tractor-trailer full of seafood had been stolen. The truck was ready for delivery to Costco.

The victim reported a $355,000 loss, according to yesterday's police blotter.

A Costco worker displays cooked Dungeness crab for sale at Costco 11/20/24 (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Detectives later found the thieves had also broken into four shipping containers in the same yard, though nothing else was missing.

Business on the same street got finessed

Nine days earlier, police were called to the same small street in Middlesex Borough.

The owner of a business on Smalley Ave. said he had been defrauded out of $26,629 by someone posing as a legitimate business, according to police.

Google Maps
