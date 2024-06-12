NJ man stole a construction vehicle, cops say

🔴 A construction vehicle was stolen on a street in Somerville

SOMERVILLE — A borough man has been arrested on charges of stealing a construction vehicle earlier this month.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office as well as the Bridgewater Police Department arrested

Amr A. Khodeer, 24, of Somerville, was seen on June 4 at about 2:15 p.m. near Union Street, officials said. A short time later, a construction vehicle was stolen.

The driver sped off, driving recklessly, striking two vehicles and a structure in Bridgewater before becoming disabled near Promenade Boulevard, officials said.

The driver ran away but police caught up with him.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit by Khodeer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Khodeer was also hospitalized.

Khodeer was charged with third-degree theft of a motor vehicle and served with numerous summonses. Once he’s released from the hospital, Khodeer will be transported to the Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information related to the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111.

