Somerset Patriots to hold drive-in fireworks

There may not be baseball, but you can still enjoy a night at the ballpark. The Somerset Patriots will put on a fireworks display at TD Bank Ballpark on June 19th.

The theme of the show is “In Celebration of Dads and Grads” and will be held in the stadium's Red Lot at 9:00 pm. Of the fireworks, Patriots President/GM Patrick McVerry is quoted in the Patch as saying, “As we continue to look for ways to use the ballpark to safely bring our community together until our season can begin, we decided to host a fireworks show. It’s always something our fans look forward to during our season. The fireworks nights have steadily been our most popular attraction around our games, and we wanted to bring a little of that fun to our community now in a time of need.”

The cost will be $15 per car and is limited to 350 total tickets. The Patriots recommend that customers set up accounts on the team’s website to make the ticket buying process smoother. The fireworks display is scheduled for 20 minutes and will be set to music that patrons can download in their cars. Proceeds from the event will benefit the RWJ Barnabas Health Emergency Response Fund. Patrons will be asked to keep their windows rolled up, stay in their cars and bring their own sanitizer and wipes. The parking lot will open at 7:30 pm for admittance.

Tickets are limited to one per customer and can be purchased from the Patriots’ website.

