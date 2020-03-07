Somerset County man wanted to lure 14-year-old to motel for sex, cops say

A Somerset County man has been charged with trying to lure an underage girl for sex at a motel.

As it turned out for 29-year-old Ryan Fischer, the teen was actually an undercover detective from Burlington County, officials said Friday.

The South Bound Brook resident was charged with second-degree attempted luring, third-degree providing obscene material to a minor and third-degree attempting to debauch the morals of a child.

Burlington County prosecutors say Fischer, thinking he was chatting with a 14-year-old, sent pictures of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating. Fischer discussed meeting the girl at a motel in Bordentown Township for sex, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Fischer's online activity had been under investigation since December. Authorities asked anyone who believes that Fischer may have had inappropriate contact with minors to contact investigators at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.