Someone shot at off-duty cops, tried to run them off the road

NEWARK — The wife of a Newark police officer was injured during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Two off-duty officers as well as the wife of one officer were shot at multiple times from another car as they drove south on Routes 1 and 9 in a private vehicle near Newark Liberty International Airport around 3:30 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. The other car also tried to force them off the road.

Other Newark officers pursued the car into Bloomfield, where one of four people inside was apprehended, Ambrose said. He did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the incident.

Ambrose said the cops' vehicle was struck by gunfire but the two officers did not return fire.

Ambrose said charges are pending and the investigation is continuing.

Ambrose asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the people to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

