Some NJ towns go all out for Halloween

For at least the last eight years the town of Dunellen in Middlesex County has seen its Halloween celebration grow larger every year. Known as Nightmare on Whittier features a variety of houses, vehicles and people all decked out for spooky season.

Check out some of the videos on their Facebook page and you'll see it's not your ordinary Halloween decorations.

You can even buy merch for the annual extravaganza.

Last year they had to close portions of Whittier to traffic due to the large crowds that come from all over Dunellen and neighboring towns.

It's a typical residential suburban New Jersey street but this time of year parts of it are a sight to see.

More Halloween displays worth seeing in NJ

There is a couple in Marlton that put on a Halloween light show and display their home in the spooky woodsy part of town every year. They get about 660-1000 people on nights they're open.

This year they'll be open on 10/18, 10/24, 10/28 and 10/31 from 6-8 pm.

Over in Bellmawr, Camden County Shane Mertz and his family go all out on Halloween. They serve full-size bars and hotdogs to the kids, chili dogs, chili, and beer to the adults.

Last year they served almost 200 hotdogs and God knows how much candy. He says each year it gets better and the house behind him on Second Avenue is way better than his display.

He also shared a video. It's great to see regular folks and neighbors enjoying the holiday like only Jersey people can do.

