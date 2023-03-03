Some NJ residents are moving out to other countries

Post published. View post

For years, long-suffering high-taxpaying New Jersey residents have sought greener pastures by moving down south. My brother did it last week.

If you go to any town in the Carolinas, Florida, even Tennessee or Georgia, you'll find people from Jersey seeking relief from the taxes and regulations.

Yet some people are seeking a simpler life and lower cost of living. How about Calabria, Italy?

YouTube screengrab via "Calabria Dreaming" YouTube screengrab via "Calabria Dreaming" loading...

Calabria is where my paternal grandparents came from 100 years ago. I have since reconnected with my family there and have visited a few times. It is absolutely beautiful.

It's also one of the poorest regions in Italy. So things are simple there and also very affordable.

The average American used to all of the conveniences we take for granted might have a tough time adjusting. But people from the U.S. are moving there.

I've considered moving there at least part-time because of one woman. No, not my aunt Pasqualina.

Her name is Lilly and she has a YouTube channel and Instagram account called "Calabria Dreaming."

YouTube screengrab via "Calabria Dreaming" YouTube screengrab via "Calabria Dreaming" loading...

She's an American who's lived all over the U.S. but met and married an Italian from Calabria and then moved there. Now she runs a few businesses from there including property management and promoting people from all over the world to move there.

A few weeks ago, I was watching an episode, wondering if one day I will have the balls to actually move there and I spotted a couple from South Jersey in one of her videos.

Rick and Tina moved there from a small town in South Jersey to the small town of San Vito in Calabria, Italy. You see the couple at about 1:10 into this episode.

Not all people leaving New Jersey are down south, some have taken the big leap and ended up in other beautiful parts of the world.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.