Some NJ ghost walks you need to brave for October

If you never took part in a ghost walk, you need to know you’ll enjoy it even if you don’t believe in ghosts. The haunted walking tours are usually as much about history as they are about the supernatural.

Cities like Savannah, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana, are known for them. As spooky season is upon us here in the Garden State, New Jersey has its fair share of them as well.

Ghost in Flemington

Just last year, I wrote about how Flemington was starting ghost walking tours, checking out places like the courthouse where the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case was heard and the Union Hotel across the street. As I said, great stories on history as well as the paranormal.

The Flemington Ghost Walk is back for 2023 but their website says all tours have already been sold out. We’ll have to see if they manage to open any more before Halloween.

Here is a short list of some other New Jersey towns known for doing ghost walks. If you plan on going it is always best to call ahead to be sure they’re keeping up with them.

Paranormal in Asbury Park

A half-mile waking tour of the paranormal takes about 90 minutes and kicks off at Paranormal Books & Curiosities on Cookman Avenue. Tours on October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28. See website.

Ghosts in Cranford

There are haunted tours that depart every 15 minutes from the front lawn of Cranford Municipal Building on October 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Rain date October 22) A one-hour guided spirit tour including stories about Cyrus Drake the resident ghost at Riverside Inn. More info here. Tickets $25.

Ghost tour in Keyport

Imagine a lantern-lit ghost tour that lasts well over an hour as your guide, dressed in period clothing, shares stories of hauntings in Keyport and Red Bank. October 14, 21, 28, November 4. Tickets $15. Info and booking at 732-500-6262.

Haunted house in Bordentown

Hear ghostly tales in the town’s historic district from the woman in white to the eerie happenings at the Clara Barton schoolhouse. Tours on October 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29. Tickets $20. Book here.

Ghosts in Bernardsville

One day only, Saturday, October 14, ghost tours depart every quarter hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from the Bernardsville Train Station. It’s $25 and cash only and you can get tickets here.

