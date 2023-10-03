This is the most popular Halloween candy, but does NJ agree?

For many New Jerseyians, October is a very festive month, and for many reasons. Not only are fall activities in full swing, but the weather is also spectacular (well, most days it is).

Absolutely perfect weather for apple picking, pumpkin picking, hay rides, and apple cider. Oh, and don't forget to add pumpkin spice to literally everything you eat and drink.

It's also a great time of year to get the house decorated for the fall season. And with autumn decorations often come Halloween decorations.

Yes, Halloween is alive and well throughout The Great Garden State. As you drive around, you'll already see people getting festive with some decorations going over the top.

It's a wonderful thing to see. And just as good for the kids and teens is the trick-or-treating, this year happening on a Tuesday for most (some towns do differ from October 31).

And of course, that gets us thinking about candy and what our favorites are. Ah yes, that sweet tooth that ensures business for our Jersey dentists.

That might make you wonder, what is the most popular Halloween candy? And is the nation's favorite the same as mine? Whelp, let's find out.

Before we look at what New Jersey's top 3 are, let's first check out the top 10 choices across the country. Then, you'll get to vote on your favorite based on those results.

The Top 10 Most Popular Types of Halloween Candy in America America's favorite types of Halloween candy range from candy corn to M&Ms. Here are America's favorite kinds of Halloween candy, starting with number 10 working our way to the number one most popular type of Halloween candy. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Now it's New Jersey's turn

So that's the country's favorite candies, but what about New Jersey? Do you agree with the rest of the nation?

According to candystore.com, New Jersey's favorite Halloween candies as of 2022 are Tootsie Pops in first place, M&M's in second place, and Skittles in third. Amazingly, Reeses didn't make the top 3, which is surprising.

But those results are from a year ago in 2022. Do we still feel the same? And do you still feel the same? Vote and let's find out.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.