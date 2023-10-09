These are the Halloween costumes New Jersey is searching for

We’re smack dab in the middle of Halloween costume shopping season, and a new study has determined which costumes will be the most popular this year.

The survey was done by fashion retailer Boohoo and it is based on Google Trends for the most Googled costumes over the past month. The study examined the most popular pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that are seen every year without fail.

For New Jersey, the most popular traditional costume is the Ghost.

Very scary spooks on Halloween kzenon loading...

The pop culture-inspired costume is Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman is the fifth most popular pop culture-inspired costume in the nation, with South Carolina also searching for it the most.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court Getty Images loading...

The most popular pop culture costume nationally is, no surprise, Barbie. With the movie's massive success this past summer and the enduring popularity of the doll, it was a safe bet that you would see a lot of Barbie this Halloween season.

It was the most searched-for costume in 14 states.

"Barbie" European Premiere - VIP Access Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

The second most searched-for pop culture costume is Wednesday Addams, which is always popular, but with the success of the TV show “Wednesday”, it is even more popular than ever.

"La Famiglia Addams 2" (The Addams Family 2) Red Carpet - 19th Alice Nella Città 2021 Getty Images loading...

Princess Peach and Harley Quinn were also among the most searched for. Those are followed by Cruella DeVille and Weird Barbie (also from the movie).

The classic skeleton is the country’s most searched-for costume in the traditional category. It was also tops in 14 states.

Halloween Party With Children Trick Or Treating In Costume Highwaystarz-Photography loading...

The second most searched-for traditional costume is the Ghost, coming in tops in 9 states. Other popular traditional costumes are the Vampire and the ever-popular Zombie.

