Wait! Why now is a bad time to carve your Halloween pumpkin in NJ

When October rolls around, the obvious thing on so many people's minds is Halloween. And for good reason.

Aside from fantastic fall activities outside in crisp, autumn air, Halloween is one of those days some wish were a national holiday. Can you imagine?

And although that's a nice thought, it's also a bit of a stretch. Still, you can't help but admire the spirit of those who love a good scare or two.

Pumpkin picking is also part of the fun, along with pumpkin carving. But when it comes to carving, however, try not to rush and get those jack-o-lanterns finished too soon.

It's best to wait no more than five days ahead of Halloween before carving your pumpkins to give them their best chances. And there are a few reasons for this.

Insects might swarm your carved pumpkins

Once the insides of the pumpkin are exposed, it'll start to attract some unwanted visitors. More likely than not, you'll be dealing with all types of flies.

That sweet smell coming from the inside will no doubt lure them over. This may especially be problematic when the weather is on the warmer side.

Aside from that, slugs and other insects might also feast on the softer insides. Just be ready for those possibilities if you opt to carve your pumpkins early.

Animals might eat your carved pumpkins

It's not just the insects you might have to worry about. Larger animals will also be attracted to the smell coming from the freshly carved pumpkins.

According to fws.gov, "Squirrels, raccoons, deer, moose, foxes, mice, and insects might feast on the delicious orange porch snack you leave near your front door." And being we live in New Jersey, we have one more potential visitor to worry about.

With the winter season around the corner, a black bear wandering nearby might also decide your jack-o-lantern is the perfect snack to help them pack on the pounds. Just another reason why waiting until closer to Halloween might be the wiser choice.

Weather will rot your carved pumpkins

This one is unavoidable since it's just nature doing what it does. But you can slow the process if you're patient.

The weather plays a huge role when it comes to your pumpkins rotting. If your pumpkins are carved, it'll only accelerate the process.

A good way to think of it is when you open perishable foods. The moment you open that package you accelerate the time it'll take to spoil. It's the same kind of thing that'll happen with pumpkins.

Especially if the weather's warm and wet. Not only will it rot sooner, but it'll more likely attract those unwanted insects mentioned above since the warmer, more humid weather is friendly to unwanted pests.

Using chemicals to protect carved pumpkins

Yes, you can use certain chemicals to help slow your carved pumpkins from rotting, but is it worth it? Although that's totally your choice, here are a couple of reasons why that's not such a good idea.

For one, that pumpkin is going to eventually rot and decompose no matter what you do to it. If you use chemicals such as bleach to help your jack-o-lantern hold up, just keep in mind that it might be harmful to the environment should it decompose back into the ground.

Not only that, but it can also be harmful to insects and animals that might still decide to snack on your carved pumpkin. Not to mention the extra time taken to add chemicals in the first place.

Is it really worth it just so you can have your jack-o-lantern an extra week or so? Again, totally your call if you choose to do so.

Patience pays off

If you want your carved pumpkins to be in good shape for Halloween, it makes the most sense to wait until the big day is around the corner.

Up to 5 days ahead of Halloween should be fine, but waiting until a day or two prior to Halloween is ideal. Especially if you want to reduce the chances of insects or animals trying to make a meal out of your creation.

Not to mention, your pumpkin is going to rot much faster once it's carved. It's best to simply let it be until just before Halloween.

Keeping those critters off - Even for a few days

No matter when you carve your pumpkins or how long you put them out, there is always the risk that animals and insects will make a snack out of them.

As noted above, the odds of this are much higher when carving early, but it can still happen even for just a day or two. Fortunately, there are a few natural ways you can deter animals from wanting to eat your jack-o-lanterns in the first place.

Sprinkling on some cayenne pepper is one method you can use to help deter animals and insects from feasting on your work. Leaving some pet hair underneath your carved pumpkins may also help do the trick by giving off your pet's scent.

Wiping vinegar on them also gives off an unwanted scent, but keep in mind that smell might be potent around your porch. But if animals are a concern even for a few days, any of the tricks above might help keep them away.

