Run out of Halloween candy for kids? NJ’s M&Ms have you covered

It’s not the only place where the nation’s beloved M&M’s are made these days. There’s a facility in Tennessee as well. But plenty of the melt-in-your-mouth-not-in-your-hand candies are still made in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

For years locals have talked lovingly about the chocolate smell near the candy factory. Thank you Mars!

So with Halloween upon us we all struggle with the same thing. How much candy to buy for the trick-or-treaters? You don’t want to buy too much because you know you’ll end up gorging on it and you shouldn’t.

89% of us already admit to eating some of the candy we buy to fill bowls in the days leading up to Halloween. Worse, buy too little and suddenly you’re that guy in your New Jersey suburb. The schmuck who ran out of candy early.

To help schmucks all over the state (and the country) the candy company has announced the debut of the M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad. They will be on call beginning at 3:00 p.m. on October 31 to rush free M&M’s to you in under an hour should you run out of candy. When it looks like you’re running low you just need to visit mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com to ask for help.

As the authority on Halloween, we plan for the season years in advance to ensure we satisfy shoppers' needs,” said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley. “From our first ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season.

In addition to the new marketing gimmick of the M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad (and they had BETTER be pulling up in a totally tricked out ride by the way!), the company is also announcing a new flavor this Halloween. M&M’s Campfire S’mores is now a thing.

Sweet! As sweet as the air smells in Hackettstown at least.

