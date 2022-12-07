Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction.
The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful elective of any high school in the state.
For the upcoming 2023-24 school year, Cherokee with be offering a Construction, Building and Carpentry Program.
Perhaps many parents are reluctant to send their freshman students to the county vocational school, wanting to give them the option to pursue a more serious academic path.
This kind of program is a great introduction for many students who seek an alternative to the tired and frankly short-sighted and expensive college route.
The program will offer classes in plumbing, electricity, carpentry and masonry.
Many young people in their 20s who have been able to buy a home and establish themselves earlier are those in the trades.
In my opinion, we have to get out of the mindset that if you don't go to college, you won't be successful or you have somehow failed.
Quite the opposite is true for so many ambitious, young people who have acquired a skill early in life.
Recently several major corporations have dropped the college degree requirement for new hires.
Judi and I have been preaching and praying for things like this to happen for years on our show.
Finally, the education establishment and corporate America are slowly coming to their senses.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
